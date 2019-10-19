Jamia Banoria opposes Fazl’s march

Jamia Banoria Karachi Mohtamim (Chancellor) Mufti Naeem on Saturday vehemently opposed the participation of seminary students in long marches and sit-ins.

Talking to media after meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Qadri and Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Mufti Naeem said seminary students must not be used for petty politics. Participation of religious students in long march and sit-in will give a wrong message to parents.

He said the students of 53 countries are studying in Jamia Banoria Karachi and students’ participation in political activities will disseminate wrong message to the world. He urged the religious seminaries to restrain their students from participating in the march.