Alli’s late leveller avoids further Spurs misery

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Premier League basement club Watford on Saturday thanks to a fiercely contested late strike from Dele Alli that was awarded after a VAR review. Alli pounced on a lapse from Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and used his shoulder to control the ball before firing into the empty net in the 86th minute, cancelling out Abdoulaye Doucoure’s sixth-minute opener for the visitors. Watford, who had had a penalty claim turned down in the first half when Gerard Deulofeu was felled by Jan Vertonghen, claimed Alli had used his arm and complained that Harry Kane had fouled Christian Kabasele before the ball fell to Alli. Confusion reigned as the screen at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium initially said “No Goal” but it eventually stood, leaving Quique Sanchez Flores’ side still without a win after nine Premier League games. “Of course it’s a relief,” Alli told reporters after averting another defeat for last season’s Champions League runners-up, who have only won three of 12 games in all competitions this term.