Religious scholars pledge support to implement Madrassah Reforms

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday, met with prominent religious scholars from various schools of thoughts and sects, where they assured him of their absolute cooperation in embracing and implementing Madrassah reforms at the Prime Minister’s House.

The scholars also appreciated the Premier’s efforts to represent the sentiments of the Pakistani people and Muslims across the globe on Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW), Islam and the Kashmir cause. Sources reveal that the premier discussed several crucial issues, including the Kashmir cause during the meeting.

Nigran e Shura Maulana Imran Attari and Minister of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Noor Ul Haq Qadri met Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM’s office today.@IamImranAttari@ImranKhanPTI#Dawateislami #PMImranKhan pic.twitter.com/1IpTktvrIc — Dawat-e-Islami (@MADANIinfo) October 18, 2019

The meeting was attended by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur Rehman, and Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, amongst other scholars.