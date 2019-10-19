Pak Army takes pride in maintaining high degree of training

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Karachi.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the visit, the COAS addressed garrison officers, attended Closing Ceremony of PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) Championship and witnessed training exercise of mechanised formation.

Gen Bajwa talked to officers about environment, challenges and the response.

While speaking to troops busy in training exercise, he said that regardless of the advancement in warfare technology, the basic traits of soldiering are linked with maintaining high standards of training and physical fitness.

Notably, COAS said that Pakistan Army takes pride in maintaining high degree of training and physical fitness standards.

Gen Qamar Bajwa also awarded prizes to winner of Army PACES and Young Soldiers Paces championship. Gujranwala Corps team won the 8th Army PACES Championship while Engineer Centre team won the 7th Young Soldiers Paces Championship.

Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, Corps Commander Karachi accompanied COAS during the visit.