JUI-F’s Azadi March will not sustain more than a week: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again said that the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam is incapable of sustaining sit-in for even a week. The premier has clarified on more than one occasion that his government is not afraid of any protest. However, at the same time, the premier has formed a committee to hold talks with Maulana. The JUI-F chief has declined to hold any talks with the government without resignation of the Prime Minister.

The said committee is headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and comprises National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood and Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elhai and MNA Asad Umar.

During a meeting with Ulema and scholars affiliated to government-run institutions or those holding various official positions, the prime minister said he was not under any pressure when it came to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s proposed march on Islamabad.

The scholars who attended the meeting included members of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Muttahida Ulema Board, Punjab, and Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee. They belonged to the four mainstream sects of the country.

“This meeting is not for seeking your support over the protest march of [JUI-F chief] Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” Mr Khan said on the occasion. “I have seen many protests and even led a massive dharna of 126 days.”

He said the main purpose behind the meeting was to discuss the “true nature of the state of Madina”. “I want to make Pakistan a truly welfare state, modelled on the state of Madina; this is the purpose of my life. I am not using the name of Islam for political gains, like former rulers,” said Mr Khan.

The premier made it clear that Maulana won’t be able to exploit “religious card” against the government at the behest of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). Joint opposition is backing the JUI-F March to give a tough time to the incumbent government to seek some political concession.

Furthermore, Shahbaz Sharif has also announced to back the Azadi March of Maulana after consultation with other party leaders. Previously, it was in the news that the PML-N president was reluctant to carry out confrontation policy against the establishment. Shahbaz has made it clear that his party is an integral part of the anti-government move and shall demand the resignation of the premier.