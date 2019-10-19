Mosa Abid, “Self-Confessed Devil Worshiper”, absconded from Hospital

Police have warned people not to approach Mosa Abid, 22, who has absconded from an open mental health hospital. He was detained indefinitely in June 2017 after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of his cousin Moamen Settarr on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Mosa Abid absconded from Homerton Hospital in Hackney at 11.40. He is described as tall and thin, wearing glasses said to be damaged on both sides. Abid was wearing a dark suit and a black puffa-style hooded jacket when he made off.

At the time of his detention, it was reported that Abid was a “self-confessed devil worshiper” who wrote a rambling letter to Satan before carrying out the attack on his cousin Moamen Settarr on October 15, 2016.

He went to Mr Settar’s home in Wembley north London and armed himself with a large knife from the kitchen before repeatedly stabbing him.

Abid, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia as well as autism had pleaded guilty to the manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and was sentenced to an indefinite in June 2017.

Devil worshiping’ killer has links to Wembley and Northolt, the Metropolitan Police urged anyone who sees Abid not to contact him, but to dial 999 immediately.