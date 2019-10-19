Kate met ‘Diana and William’ in Chitral | Daily Times

Time has blurred the memories, but people around the world still remember Diana as a young bride, so taken with Prince Charles, and as a glamorous trendsetter dancing at the White House with John Travolta. She was the fun-loving mom taking her two boys on amusement park rides, and the tireless charity worker who reached out to AIDS patients when they were shunned by much of society.

Princess Diana plunging Britain into grief that lingers to this day. Twenty years later, the memory of Diana a youthful mother cut down, leaving two children behind remains vital, her influence still felt.

Notably, Duchess Kate met woman named Diana who has a son named William while visiting remote Pakistan village. While the royal couple was visiting Chitral, Kate spoke with a young woman named Diana, who is part of an emergency response team that’s become vital in the area, which has been hard hit by the effects of climate change due to the melting of the nearby Chiatigo glacier.

She was named after Princess Diana and also named her son William.

“Princess Diana was visiting at around the time she was born, which is why she got named Diana,” a translator revealed Kate’s interaction with her. “And now her son is William. Her grandmother went to meet the Princess in Chitral, her mum was unable to travel because she was expecting her.”

Diana visited Chitral in 1991 on one of three trips she made to Pakistan. She also donned the fashions while she was in the region on her first visit to Pakistan. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the area on Oct. 16, they were also presented with traditional Chitrali hats and cloaks.