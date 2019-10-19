Three charged with gang-raping French tourist in Cambodia

A Cambodian court has charged three men with gang-raping a French tourist in the coastal province of Kampot after offering her a ride in their car, police said on Saturday.

The three suspects were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday, days after the 43-year-old woman reported the sexual assault to police on October 12, Kampot provincial police chief Mao Chanmathurith told AFP.

He said the men had offered the tourist a ride to her accommodation while she was walking alone at 3am before forcing her into the vehicle, driving her to a quiet area and raping her.

“They were charged with rape and placed in pre-trial detention on Friday evening,” he said.