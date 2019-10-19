Two key surprise names behind disgraceful sacking of Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed from skipper slot.

Pakistan’s former wicket-keeper batsman Moin Khan said that Sarfraz never made it into the good books of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

“Misbah and Waqar never liked Sarfraz. I am shocked that the PCB has removed Sarfraz from captaincy in T20I cricket.

He has led Pakistan to 11 consecutive T20I series’ win and you can’t remove him due to few poor performances,” said Khan while adding that this decision will hurt Pakistan’s cricket.

The former Test captain once again speaks out against Misbah getting dual posts in the national team. “I think making a single person too powerful won’t work for Pakistan’s cricket,” he said.