Two key surprise names behind disgraceful sacking of Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed from skipper slot.Pakistan’s former wicket-keeper batsman Moin Khan said that Sarfraz never made it into the good books of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. “Misbah and Waqar never liked Sarfraz. I am shocked that the PCB has removed Sarfraz from captaincy in T20I cricket.He has led Pakistan to 11 consecutive T20I series’ win and you can’t remove him due to few poor performances,” said Khan while adding that this decision will hurt Pakistan’s cricket. The former Test captain once again speaks out against Misbah getting dual posts in the national team. “I think making a single person too powerful won’t work for Pakistan’s cricket,” he said. Notably,Babar Azam who will the lead the Pakistan T20I side he will carry forward the legacy of his predecessor under whom the team achieved the No. 1 spot and help the team evolve into a “powerful side”.“It is my responsibility to take forward Sarfaraz Ahmed’s accomplishments in T20Is so that we remain a consistent, attractive and powerful side,” said Azam.Azhar Ali has been made the Test captain for the World Test Championship in the 2019-20 season, while Babar Azam will lead the side in the shortest format shortest until next year’s ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2020.Pakistan are scheduled to tour Australia for a three-match T20I series and a two-Test series. Ahmed, who led the Pakistani side in the World Cup 2019, has been dropped from both the squads “due to the drop in his overall form during the past few series”.