Pakistan to get a good news over $1.2 billion international fine,Senior lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan has revealed.

He said that the $1.2 billion penalty that Pakistan has to pay to Turkey’s Karkey rental power plant is likely to be waived, a private media outlet reported.

“International institutions, through high-level backdoor contacts, have agreed to waive off the penalty. This is very good news for Pakistan,” said Awan while addressing the media on Friday. “International institutions have shown their trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Last year, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) had asked Pakistan to pay $760 million along with interest to Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim, the Turkish ship-based energy firm, after it filed arbitration claims against the country under the Bilateral Investment Treaty.

Following the decision, Karkey went to the US, the UK and Germany for enforcing the court’s ruling.