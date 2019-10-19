PPP should not lodge fake protests over Larkana defeat, says Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has urged the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership not to lodge ‘fake protests’ over its humiliating defeat in its stronghold Larkana city.

Fawad, in his tweets, said, “PPP’s leadership should cognise its serious mistakes as the people of Sindh [province] want reforms in your governance style. It is not the time to protest but an opportunity to think about it.”

“If you say no to bringing reformations, than the outcomes in Sindh will be same just like you are witnessing in other parts of Pakistan.”

Following the defeat of Pakistan People’s Party candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro, who happened to be the political secretary of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PTI leader Ali Zaidi took to Twitter and said, “Democracy is the best revenge, and today the people of Larkana have taken their revenge.”

It may be noted here that the joint candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, had won the PS-11 Larkana II by-election held on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, Moazzam got 31,557 votes, whereas Soomro secured 26,021 votes.

The GDA candidate had also been supported by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

The seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court ordered de-seating Moazzam over failing to declare his assets following a petition moved by PPP’s Nida Khuhro.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GDA leader had won the polls in the PS-11 Larkana-II constituency during 2018’s general election after defeating Nida Khuhro, the daughter of PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, after her father was declared disqualified over the petition of Moazzam that challenged his nomination papers.