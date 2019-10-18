Sales tax, federal excise return filing date extended

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday extended the last date for submission of sales tax and federal excise return for the tax period of September 2019.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of payment and filing of sales tax and federal excise return for the tax period of September 2019,” read an official notification.

The last date for payment of sales tax and federal excise duty had been extended to October 22, whereas the deadline for submission of sales tax and federal excise return was extended until October 25, as per the notification. inp

ECP notifies GDA’s victory in official result of PS-11 Larkana

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday declared the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) victorious in PS-11 Larkana by-polls.

According to an official announcement of the ECP, Moazzam Abbasi of the GDA won the provincial assembly seat by securing 31,535 votes, while Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Jameel Ahmed Soomro managed to get 26,011 votes.

Overall, 11 candidates – including nine independent candidates – took part in the by-polls, said the ECP.

As many as 58,683 out of 152,614 registered voters exercised their right to vote in the constituency. Moreover, 1,478 votes were rejected on various grounds.

The ECP had set up 138 polling stations in the constituency, 20 of which were declared highly sensitive and 50 sensitive.