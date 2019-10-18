After ‘Dabangg 3’, Salman Khan locks Eid 2020 for ‘Radhe’

Actor and producer Salman Khan on Friday announced that ‘Radhe’, to be directed by Prabhudeva, will be his Eid 2020 release.

The speculations about Salman’s big screen outing on Eid next year started after Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved In-shaa-allah, which was set to feature the superstar and Alia Bhatt.

The 53-year-old actor, who is currently looking forward to the release of ‘Dabangg 3’, took to social media to share the news.

“Aap he ne poocha tha ‘Dabangg 3’ ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi (You had asked what after ‘Dabangg 3’? What and When? Here is the answer #EidRadheKi),” Salman Khan posted on Twitter alongside a short clip featuring him as Chulbul Pandey in the first half and also giving a glimpse at him as and in ‘Radhe’.

The new film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The project will mark Khan and Prabhudeva’s third collaboration after ‘Wanted’ and ‘Dabangg 3’, which is scheduled to release on December 20.