KU transport’s woes

Sir: No doubt Karachi University has running its pick and drop service for the students but with the passage of time number of buses are not increased and now students are facing extreme difficulties to reach university in the morning and back home.

Many years back, pick and drop points were allocated but after increase in population, these points are now not sufficient to reach for those who live far from the nearest point.

Because of lack of points, students are overloaded in every single point. Almost every single day, students faint or get severe nausea due to enormous number of students that causes humidity. Moreover, now every university bus stop or point is running out of space and more than one hundred students have to stand in a point having capacity of 70-80 students only.

I want to draw the kind attention of higher authorities to please look into this matter and resolve the issue as the condition of points is getting worsen day by day.

AREESHA SHAIKH

Karachi