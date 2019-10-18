Shehbaz Sharif announces support for Fazl-led Azadi March

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that his party will support the Azadi March under the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F.

“On October 31, we will ensure our full participation in the march and we will be there in Islamabad to welcome him. We will hold a massive rally to voice our demands and will decide on the next course of action then,” said the PML-N president.

Sharif said that it is not just him, but “the whole of Pakistan that stands in agreement with [Fazlur Rehman] over the fact that [under] the selected government and selected prime minister, [the country has witnessed] in the past year, the worst performance in all fields whether it is education or health”.