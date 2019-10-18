The Old Chinar Tree

There is a holy hush

And stillness at sunrise

On Dal lake

And at this time of the year

A sharp sting of cold at dawn.

As the sun emerges

A million shimmering leaves

Of soft-gold, red and mauve

Set the valley ablaze.

Here, I have heard countless stories

Moody young men reciting their love poems

Farouche maidens nursing secrets

And old men still praying for miracles.

They all come here, young and old

Muslim, Hindu and Sikh.

I embrace them all.

They are part of me

And I am part of them.

Tulips and daffodils

Have given their beauty to this fragrant land

Poets have extolled its beauty

Rulers have fallen in love with it

The Mughal Emperor

Exclaimed

“If there is paradise on earth

It is here, it is here, it is here.”

Now melancholy hangs over everything.

Something has changed.

I hear guns and explosions

Screams in the night

Desperate women crying

And blinded young men

Sobbing in helplessness and anger.

There is talk of total war

With total weapons.

It is a madness that has settled

Over this land.

Gory and bloody stories are heard

That are not worthy

Of the great faiths of this region.

The liberals,

The pride of the land,

Look the other way

Or find it easier

To cheer on the violent hatred.

They are setting aside

Millennia of wisdom,

What is unique to them,

For what is base and ugly.

The righteous voices of

Ahimsa and Gandhi

Are drowned

In the din.

The UN, the Ummah,

The champions of humanity,

It seems no one

Really cares for suffering

Or justice.

But here I stand.

I am the tree of life

And life is in me.

One thing I know,

And that is the one thing I need to know,

I will be standing here

Long after the intruders have gone.

At dusk

As the world falls into a hush

I hear the call to prayer

Floating like a feather

Gently over the lake

As it fades

In the distance I hear,

Carried over the water,

The liquescent voice of a maiden

Softly singing the sad song

of a son-of-the-soil:

Jis khaak ke zameer me hai aatish-e-chinar,

Mumkin nahi ki sard ho woh khaak-e-arjumand

This land carries in its conscience the fire of the Chinar,

That celestial fire will never die down.