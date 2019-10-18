Babar Atta, the former Polio Adviser to the United Nations and Polio Focal Person to Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday resigned from position with immediate effect.

In a post shared on Twitter, Atta said he has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to relieve him of his duties due to “some personal reasons” pertaining to his family.

“When I look back, I am proud to say that I made all possible efforts to create that enabling environment where polio eradication is a top priority,” he remarked.

Atta said that that a call centre will soon be inaugurated to cater to complaints of people and answer their questions related to immunisation drive. The country’s first-ever perception management initiative will be rolled out by the end of October, he added.

Atta said that Pakistan’s first ‘Perception Management Initiative’ will be rolled out by the end of the month, the effects of which will be a “game changer”.

“I am leaving at a time when the low transmission season is about to commence.

“Pakistan is in a position that will finally eradicate polio once and for all. The opportunity should be capitalised and should not be lost from here. I forever remain indebted to the love and respect all of you have offered,” he added.