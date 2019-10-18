Thirst of rulers for revenge is on the rise against PPP: Kaira

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has warned of a protest call if Zardari is not shifted to the hospital immediately.

Once again, a negative message is being conveyed to the people of Sindh after Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, he added.

According to him, the thirst for revenge of rulers is on the rise against the PPP.

He said the government would be directly responsible in case something untoward happens with Zardari. We demand his immediate shifting to the hospital, he stressed.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is set to launch its movement against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government on Friday (today) with a rally in Karachi. The rally also marks the 12th anniversary of the 2007 Karsaz carnage.

The rally is to be held on New M.A. Jinnah Road opposite the Quaid’s mausoleum.

Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani, addressing a press conference at the PPP information cell along with other party leaders here on Thursday, said that the power show in the metropolis would be the first of the countrywide protest movement.

He said that like every year, the Oct 18 carnage anniversary would be observed by party workers with utmost devotion and respect.

“PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will launch the campaign with the aim of taking people into confidence, he said.

According to him, a traffic plan has been made to ensure that people do not face any trouble due to the public meeting.

“In the past, processions used to come from every district which caused inconvenience to people, but this time they will hopefully not face trouble, he added.