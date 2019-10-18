Yet another diplomatic blow to India from Pakistan over Occupied Kashmir

Member of House of Lords, Lord Qurban Hussain raised Kashmir issue in the British Parliament urging the British government to play its vital role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions for peace and prosperity in the region.

Speaking at the British Parliament, (House of Lords), Lord Qurban Hussain said that there were a number of issues in the world which need to be resolved and some of them had been discussed at the UN at length and UN had also passed many resolutions to resolve them.

“And If only countries like Britain had played more effective role, they had been resolved a long time ago”, he said.

Lord Qurban said that one of these longstanding issue was Kashmir dispute.

He said that Kashmir issue had been waiting to be resolved according to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions of 1948, 1949 and many more subsequent one to bring justice to the Kashmir and for peace and prosperity in the region.

Lord Qurban said that people of the state of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were going through the worst type of oppression.

He said according to the UN Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International report the Indian Army was reportedly involved in illegal detentions, rapes, killings, tortures, fake encounters, thousands of missions persons and mass graves in Indian occupied Kashmir .

He said that these reports clearly said that Indian army was acting with complete impunity under Army Special Authority in occupied Kashmir .

He said that UNHRC in its report 2018-19 had asked India to give free access to Indian occupied Kashmir to investigate the matter but India had refused to entertain the request.

Lord Qurban said that around 1.3 million Kashmiris living in the United Kingdom were looking towards the Britain to facilitate a dialogue between India and Pakistan to bring an end to sufferings and agony to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and also play its vital role in the implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir for ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in the region.