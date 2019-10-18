PML-N, PPP should quit assemblies if they want early polls: JI

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq Thursday said that PML-N and PPP should resign from assemblies if they want early elections in the country.

Talking to journalists after addressing a ‘Mashaikh Conference’ at the JI Headquarters in Mansoora, he said the JUI-F has right to protest against the government and that it is now responsibility of Prime Minister Imran Khan to fulfill his words and provide container and food to the protestors planning to enter in Islamabad on Oct 31.

Custodians from different shrines attended and addressed the conference organised to discuss unity of Muslim Ummah, protection of faith and Kashmir issue. Key speakers included JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI AJK chapter head Dr Khalid Mahmood, Pir Syed Ghulam Rasool Awaisi, Pir Shahzad Chishti, Pir Naubahar Shah and Mian Maqsood Ahmad.

Addressing the event, the JI chief said the government and opposition have set their own priorities, while completely putting Kashmir cause on the back burner. The rulers, he said, want to fight the case of Kashmir while sitting in air-conditioned halls of Islamabad, without realizing the threat the RSS goons-led Indian government poses to the country’s sovereignty. He warned the rulers against designs of New Delhi which is bent upon changing the demography of the region. He said the government should make pre-emptive strike to thwart the designs of the enemy against Pakistan. Siraj demanded that the government announce a clear roadmap for the liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation. He sought suggestions from the religious scholars on Kashmir, asking them to play their role in creating awareness among the people on the important issue which is a matter of life and death for Pakistan.

The conference vowed to defend with full force the every article and sub-article of the constitutional dealing with the Islamic ideology of the country, stating the laws are close to the heart of every Muslim.