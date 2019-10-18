Kings’s College confers honorary doctorate degree on Dr Sania

King’s College London conferred the prestigious Doctor of Science Honoris Causa on Dr Sania Nishtar, prime minister’s special assistant and chairperson of Benazir Income support Program (BISP).

Dr Sania Nishtar is a King’s alumna, and already has a PhD from King’s College. The ceremony took place at the historical University Chapel, where Dr Nishtar received the degree and was attended by a select gathering of academia, research scholars and administration of the College.

Talking to the media she said “she is deeply humbled”. According to the Lord Geidt, Chairman of Kings College, London “honorary degrees are conferred by King’s on persons of conspicuous merit and the highest distinction. Honorary Graduands have no formal duties as such, but may of course contribute to the life of the University by sharing experiences and expertise or engaging socially.”

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria congratulated Dr Nishtar on prestigious award and said the conferment of honorary degree by a leading university of the UK is an acknowledgement of her contributions to public health, social protection and poverty alleviation. He said: “The award is a matter of pride for all of us.”

King’s College is one of the UK’s leading universities with an international reputation in the humanities, law, health and sciences. It has a long tradition of excellence and a truly global perspective, dedicated to finding solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges and to developing its future leaders.