ECP dismisses code of conduct breach petition against Sindh CM

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday dismissed a plea against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah about code of conduct violation in Ghotki by-election. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh’s leader Haleem Adil Shaikh had filed a petition in the ECP against the chief minister for violating the code of conduct of the election commission during the by-election at NA-205 Ghotki. The petition submitted by the PTI lawmaker requested the ECP to take action against the PPP leader for using state machinery in the campaign for the by-polls in Ghotki’s NA-205 constituency. “CM Sindh has met Saifullah Dharejo from Ghotki who later announced to fully support PPP besides joining the political party,” said the petition.