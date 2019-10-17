Mahin Ashfaq launches book Tina’s Steps to Success

Markings Khudi, a motivational, inspirational and developmental publishing platform launches its fourth title Tina’s Steps to Success by Mahin Ashfaq. Indeed, Markings KHUDI was first launched with ‘Choti Choti Khushiyan’, followed by its titles ‘Hum Nay Suna Hum Nay Dekha – Volume I’ and ‘Wind beneath Your Wings’.

Tina’s Steps to Success explores how a healthy physical activity can change how you function in your daily life. Using the basic principles of Taekwondo, the book illustrates how one can evolve feelings of helplessness and anger into acts of positive mindfulness and kindness. With themes ranging from respect, perseverance, self-control, integrity, and indomitable spirit, this profound feel-good book will resonate with readers both young and old.

Speaking about her book, Mahin Ashfaq said, “Inspired by what Taekwondo has taught me, my book follows the story of a young girl named Tina who strives to incorporate the five principles of Taekwondo into her daily life. She understands how Taekwondo is not just a physical sport but a tool to help her develop as a person. I hope that my book inspires young children to seek their own passions and inculcate similar principles into their lives.”

Speaking about the publishing house’s fourth title under Markings KHUDI, CEO Markings Kiran Aman has said; “This book is coming out at a time where it has become pertinent to speak more about feelings of helplessness and bullying amongst children. I believe the tools provided in this book can be useful to many people, old and young, who are either victims of bullying or peer pressure. I am happy to be able to publish a book on such an important and evolving concept.”

Speaking about her book, Mahin Ashfaq said, ‘Inspired by what Taekwondo has taught me, my book follows the story of a young girl named Tina who strives to incorporate the five principles of Taekwondo into her daily life. She understands how Taekwondo is not just a physical sport but a tool to help her develop as a person’

With many independent titles and over fifty corporate titles under Markings Publishing and Markings Corporate, Markings KHUDI is dedicated to an eclectic assortment of interests: self-improvement, mind-body-spirit, inspiration, health & healing, development, spirituality and lifestyle.

Tina’s Steps to Success by Ashfaq is now available at Liberty Books and Book Mart across Pakistan and online at www.kitabain.com for Rs 500.

Ashfaq grew up in Singapore and moved to Karachi, Pakistan three years ago. She is currently attending Karachi Grammar School. As a self-taught illustrator this is her first published book. For the past seven years she has been a student of Taekwondo.

Markings was founded by Kiran Aman in 2010 with a vision to nurturing a platform that encourages a diversity of expression. Indeed in its ninth year, Markings continues to provide avenues for giving voice to such expressions through words, pictures, performance, and other alternate styles of communication having launched nine critically acclaimed and award winning titles in the past.