Sir, US President Donald Trump has twitted that endless war must be end, it is actual policy of Trump administration or it is slogan to contest the Presidential election of 2020, whereas people of US have become tired of militarily interventions in other countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

These countries are far far away from USA and unable to challenge or destabilise it. US government cannot consider these military invasion as success because after prolonged war, US Administration is seeking for peace talks with Taliban and other regional stakeholders for peaceful withdrawal.

It is high time for Trump to quit from Iraq and Syria then Afghanistan before the Presidential election as people of America perceive it fruitful slogan rather any verbal statement to win the election.

MUAZIL SHAH MUZAFAR

Lahore