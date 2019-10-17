LAHORE: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton spent an activity filled hour at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on the invitation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during their visit of the historic city.

PCB Chairman Ehsaan Mani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Waseem Khan, Pakistan Cricket Bowling Coach Waqar Younus, PCB officials, national cricketers men and women and a number of children accorded warm welcome to the visiting Royals at NCA.

Prince William, who nurtures great love for cricket like the other royalty, played some cricket along side his wife Duchess Kate Middleton at the lawns of the NCA. National men and women cricketers including Azher Ali, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz took part in the match while some aspiring child cricketers were also present. National Bowling coach Waqar Younus performed umpiring duties.

Prince William displayed his sporty side through excellent cricketing skills and hit Hasan Ali for a four and six during a short batting inning, while former Pakistan women

cricket Captain Sana Mir bowled against Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. Kate Middleton is an excellent hockey player who captained her high school hockey team.

Prince William chatted with cricketer Hassan Ali and others and discussed cricket at length. Duchess Kate Middleton also interacted with the women cricketers and impressed everyone with her qualities of head and heart.

Prince William met child cricketers at the NCA, intermingled with them and spoke to them for quite some time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were shown around different parts of NCA including the library, picture wall and the high performance center. During the visit of the library, Prince William and Kate Middleton saw the World Cup 1992 Trophy, which Pakistan won under the captaincy of Imran Khan.

CEO Waseem Khan briefed Prince William on the working of PCB and the achievements of the cricket board.