Polling underway for PS-11 Larkana by-elections

Polling for PS-11 (Larkana-II) by-polls commenced on Thursday with the constituency likely to witness tough competition between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court (SC) disqualified GDA’s Moazzam Ali Khan Abbassi, who was elected as the member of provincial assembly (MPA), for failing to declare his assets.

GDA’s Abbasi and the PPP’s Jamil Soomro are the two prominent contestants.

According to Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 138 polling stations have been established whereas 493 polling booths are set-up. There are more than 150,000 voters registered in the constituency out of which more than 83,000 are men and more than 69,000 are women.

There are 11 candidates contesting in the by-polls.

Abbasi is being backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as well as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam—Fazl.