A sessions court in Lahore on Thursday handed a man two death penalties, life imprisonment and a Rs700,000 fine for raping and murdering a child.

Bism Nazim was arrested for raping and murdering a seven-year-old child in 2017 and had been detained in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail for the past two years. He was arrested by the police from the scene of the crime and a case against him was registered in Sherakot police station.

The state prosecutor, in his arguments, told the judge that witnesses and evidence against Nazim had been produced before the court.

Additional session judge Sajawal Khan announced the death penalty.