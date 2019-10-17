Bilawal throws weight behind JUI-F’s march against PTI govt

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said his party has decided to throw weight behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman and support his decision of holding protest march against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. “We are with Maulana Fazlur Rehman to send this government packing,” the PPP chief said while talking to media here. “PPP thinks this government will have to go,” he said, adding that a lot of people have been rendered jobless under a conspiracy and the government is now planning to deprive more people of employment by closing 400 departments. “Fawad Chaudhry’s narrative is the actual policy of Khan Saheb,” he said, in a reference to the Science and Technology minister’s recent statement. Bilawal said the PPP will emerge as a winner in PS-11 by-election if rigging did not happen. “We hope JUI-F will support our candidate in Larkana as we supported theirs in Bannu,” he said, and thanked the PML-N also for supporting PPP in the by-election.

Bilawal, however, termed PM Imran’s mediation efforts a good step for regional peace, adding that war in Iran will affect Pakistan too. He said visit of the British royal couple is also a welcome step. Earlier, the PPP chairman inaugurated the HIV Treatment Support Centre at Taluka Headquarters Hospital, accompanied by Chief Field Office UNICEF Christina Brugiolo, Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and others. Bilawal said the Sindh government in collaboration with the UNICEF and other donor organisations will have to find the root cause of the increasing number of HIV cases in Sindh.