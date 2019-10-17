Pakistan will never leave Kashmiris alone: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday vowed to never leave Kashmiris alone in their fight against the Indian oppression.

“Kashmiris in IOJ&K are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued siege. We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost,” the army chief said while visiting troops stationed along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited troops along LoC and was briefed on Indian ceasefire violations as well as Pakistan’s response in return.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned India’s top diplomat over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces. A 55-year-old man along with two minors was martyred while eight civilians sustained injuries in Indian shelling on Pakistani villages in Nezapir Sector.

Occupying forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have continuously targeted civilian areas, and the violations have particularly increased following a military clampdown in the occupied valley two months ago.