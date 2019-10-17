Tribal elders of DG Khan call on Buzdar

A group of tribal elders from Dera Ghazi Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday.

The tribesmen met CM Buzdar to apprise him of the issues being faced by the locals of Dera Ghazi Khan. During the meeting, the chief minister vowed that the provincial government will not allow anyone to create hurdles in the journey towards ‘Naya Pakistan’. He added that those running politics for personal interests will face complete failure.

The chief minister urged nationals to unite against the negative politics to create anarchy in the country. While pointing towards the protests announced by the opposition parties, CM Buzdar said that the elements have no agenda or a welfare programme.

CM Buzdar said that the national economy was destroyed by the wrong policies adopted by former rulers. The chief minister said that the government is efficiently working to bring improvements in the governance system of the country.

Earlier on September 29, the lawmakers of the National Assembly (NA) called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar where they discussed public welfare and development projects.

CM Usman Buzdar, while meeting the NA legislators, said that the provincial government has kept an eye on issues of every village and city besides working efficiently to resolve it at earliest.

“We believe in the uniform development of all areas across the province. The government will complete two phases of ‘Naya Pakistan Manzilein Asan’ project every year in order to construct and repair 1500 kilometres roads till December this year. The new phase of the project will commence in January 2020 which will increase economic activities.”

The chief minister said that the provincial government will give importance to the recommendations forwarded by the lawmakers for the development projects.