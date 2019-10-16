Modi attempts to woo voters with threats to stop water flowing to Pakistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatened that the BJP-led government will stop the water flowing into Pakistan, and divert it to the farms of the Haryana state.

It is important to note that this is not the first time New Delhi has threatened Pakistan with the specter of diverting waters as India is notorious for violating the Indus Water Treaty, an agreement brokered between the two nuclear-armed rivals by the World Bank.

The Indian Prime Minister is currently in Haryana, addressing electioneering rallies to support the reelection of BJP in the upcoming Assembly election.

Watch | “For 70 years, water that belonged to Haryana’s farmers flowed to Pakistan. Modi will now bring this water to your houses”: PM Modi #HaryanaAssemblyPolls #ElectionsWithNDTV pic.twitter.com/WaPMTElfLC — NDTV (@ndtv) October 15, 2019 “ye Modi paani rokega” says Narendra Modi while campaigning in Haryana, says water of rivers over which the rights are of Indian states was going to Pakistan and was not being stopped by earlier Indian govts. “Modi aapki ladai ladega” he promises at the rally Charkhi Dadri pic.twitter.com/VmbvEDVbDM — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) October 15, 2019

Addressing an election rally in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, Narendra Modi said, “For 70 years, the water which belongs to India and the farmers of Haryana flowed to Pakistan. Modi will stop this water (from flowing into Pakistan) and bring to your houses.”

Next Jumla.

Transltion: The water which belongs to India and the farmers of Haryana was going to Pakistan since 70 years. This Modi will stop the water (from flowing in to Pak) and will bring to your home. Those who are listening this crap will never ask, if China does it to us? https://t.co/OJwF9fs0UJ — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) October 15, 2019

The Indian Prime Minister said that the farmers of Rajasthan and Haryana have the rights over the water that is flowing into Pakistan, and the former Indian governments failed to stop this. He said, “Modi will fight your battles.”

He assured the people gathered at the election rally that the BJP-led government will ensure that the water flowing into Pakistan is diverted to the farms of Haryana and Rajasthan. Urging the people to vote for the BJP and reelect the ruling party in the upcoming Assembly elections, Modi said that the state is experiencing growth due to the “double engine” of progress and development.

He said, “The double engine of Modi in Delhi and Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana has resulted in unprecedented development of the state.”

Haryana will witness a single phase of polls on October 21, while the counting of votes will be done on October 24.

In last 5 days –

@RahulGandhi:

– Minimum income guarantee

– Reform in GST

– New businesses, Creating jobs

– Angel tax, incentives, tax credits

– Lean planning commission with economists on board

– Restoration of water bodies and regeneration of forests@narendramodi: Pakistan! — Arun Shourie ᶠᵃⁿ (@FeignShourie) March 30, 2019

Analysts and opinion makers across India believe that this threat of diverting waters flowing into Pakistan is yet another attempt to win the election by whipping up anti-Pakistan propaganda and undermining the rival neighbor with aggressive posturing.

Many accuse the Indian Prime Minister of neglecting more pressing concerns such as widespread poverty, rising inflation, lack of employment opportunities, and more. Instead, he is focused on whipping up an anti-Pakistan fervor to capture the voters.

This is not the first time Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has threatened to divert the waters flowing into Pakistan. This threat loomed over Pakistan’s head, a country gravely threatened by the hazards of climate change, earlier in February in the aftermath of the Pulwama false flag attack.

Modi had made similar threats in 2016, in the aftermath of the Uri base attack, which analysts deemed to be a false flag attack to depict Pakistan as a terror-sponsoring state in the international community. He had said, “Blood and water cannot flow together”, with threats to put an end to the water agreement signed between the two nations.