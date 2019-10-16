India’s bid failed to blacklist Pakistan at FATF

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani delegation currently visiting Paris met with the representatives of different member countries and organizations of 39-member Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to secure support against an Indian bid to get Pakistan in the FATF blacklist.

The Pakistani authorities are confident that everything is under control, as China, Malaysia and Turkey have assured them of all out support in case India or any other country presents a resolution getting Pakistan into the blacklist. So far, even the GCC countries and Saudi Arabia have supported Pakistan.

A top official said that Indian side might plunge into one-sided propaganda without waiting of the final outcome of the meeting because they have nothing to lose, but in case of Pakistan, the country’s economy would be at serious threat in case of falling into blacklist, so authorities are very careful on making any statements.