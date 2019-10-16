Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at Chitral

CHITRAL: The Duke and Duchess continued their tour of Pakistan on Wednesday as they arrived in Chitral on day three of their royal visit.

William and Kate were given a book commemorating Princess Diana’s 1991 visit. The residents also gifted an embroidered coat to Prince William and a shawl to Kate. The royal couple will meet local people and visit schools in the area.

According to details, Kate and William will be traveling to the Hindu Khush valley today. They will also visit the Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil National Park to see the devastating effects of climate change. This will be followed by a visit to a Kalash village.