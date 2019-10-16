Pakistani speedstar Shoaib Akhtar ‘s surprise response over new Indian BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly.

Shoaib Akhtar applauded the decision.,Akhtar, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) under the captaincy of Ganguly, believes the Prince of Kolkata had transformed Indian cricket during its tough phase besides changing the players’ mentality as he has brilliant cricketing knowledge.

“One person that transformed Indian cricket was Sourav Ganguly, never felt before 97-98 that India could beat Pakistan, IANS has reported.

I never felt India had the system to beat Pakistan until Sourav Ganguly became the captain. Sourav Ganguly changed the mentality of Indian cricket. He had an eye to pick a talent to play for India,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.