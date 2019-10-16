Pakistan entrepreneurs shine at the international tech show in Dubai

Pakistani entrepreneurs exhibited their start-up projects and offered services in a five-day international technology event which concluded on Thursday in Dubai.

The 39th edition of GITEX, which is the biggest tech show in the Middle East and North Africa, featured technology companies from over 140 countries.

Digital solution company Magnus Communications, along with its sister concern Magnus Technologies, made possible the participation of seven start-ups from Pakistan. The companies offered a variety of projects and services, including construction, healthcare, and robotics.

Speaking at the concluding session, Magnus Communications co-founder Ashraf Kalim said GITEX was the most prominent and successful tech show by any metric in the MENA region “We are proud to have represented Pakistan at this platform,” he added.