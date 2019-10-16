100,000 new electric cars to be launched in Pakistan

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the Ministry has prepared Electric Vehicle Policy to reduce air pollution in the country. He said the draft policy will be sent to the Federal Cabinet for approval soon.

He said the policy included multiple targets including the sale of 100,000 electric cars , vans, jeeps and small trucks in the next five years.

He further said that the steps are being taken to make all cities of the country green.

Amin Aslam said that Green Vision for Islamabad Capital Territory has been approved by the Federal Cabinet.

He said the government is also working in reducing the smog issue in the country and smog-less stoves will be introduced in this regard. He said Pakistan is also facing immense fog travels from India and Islamabad will adopt it as a cross border pollution issue highlighting it on SAARC and other regional forums.

He said the world institutions are acknowledging and appreciating the steps taken by Pakistan to meet climate change challenges and taking interest to provide assistant in these projects.

Notably, as reported in 2017, the future of electric cars shows potential in Pakistan as Mian Mansha revealed that Nishat Group is trying to convince Hyundai to bring electric and hybrid cars in Pakistan.

Nishat recently entered into a partnership with the Hyundai Motors Co. to develop a greenfield project for assembly and sales of HMC passenger and 1-ton range commercial vehicles in Pakistan.