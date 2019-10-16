‘ATM thief’ Salahuddin’s father pardons police officers

The father of Salahuddin, the suspected ATM thief who died in police custody, has pardoned the police officials accused of torturing his son some two months after the death.

Salahuddin’s father, Afzal, pardoned the police officers at a mosque in Gujranwala and explained that he was doing so for Allah. The additional deputy commissioner (ADC) for revenue, Zeeshan Hanif, was also present in the mosque when Afzal pardoned the police officers.

Salahuddin had gone viral a few days before his arrest after videos of him sticking out his tongue at closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at an automated teller machine (ATM) surfaced on social media.

Salahuddin was taken into custody from Rahim Yar Khan district of south Punjab after he evaded arrest in Faisalabad where he had allegedly committed the crime.

He was reportedly suffering from an illness and, according to police, was rushed to a hospital when his condition deteriorated and he died.