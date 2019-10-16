One dead, 10 injured in Quetta blast

At least one person died in an explosion here on Tuesday, officials said, adding that 10 others were injured in the blast.

The blast occurred near a police vehicle on Double Road, officials said, noting that the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle and that the deceased was a police officer.

According to Quetta Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema, a vehicle of the Rapid Response Group (RRG) was patrolling the city when it was targeted. DIG Cheema said 10 people were wounded and among them were five RRG officers. The martyred officer was a sniper sitting inside the car, he added.

According to police, numerous vehicles – including cars and motorcycles in the vicinity of the blast – were damaged. Fire that had erupted in cars in the aftermath of the explosion was doused, rescue officials said, while police added that one rickshaw and five motorcycles were damaged.

Dr Waseem Baig, the spokesperson for the trauma centre of Sandeman Provincial Hospital, confirmed the number of casualties. Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson for the Balochistan government, strongly condemned the incident. He said the anti-state elements are targeting the innocent masses.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove also condemned the terror attack and vowed to thwart any attempt to spread chaos in the province. He directed security forces and law enforcement agencies to further toughen up security measures at all entry and exit points of the city. “This is a decisive war against terrorism… Pakistan Army, security forces and other law enforcement forces are defeating the terrorists,” he said in a statement.