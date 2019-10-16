‘Autumn Peace Festival’ in full swing at QAU

A week-long ‘Autumn Peace Festival’ organised by the Directorate of Student Affairs, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad (QAU), is in full swing, in a bid to explore the creativity of the students by engaging them in different co-curricular activities and to promote the culture of tolerance and harmony among the youth.

On the first day of the festival, a conference titled ‘Social Cohesion in Pakistan in the Light of Paigham-e-Pakistan’ was held besides an art exhibition organised by the Quaidian Arts Society.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, urged the students to study and follow the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He called for the establishment of a cohesive society which works toward the well-being of all its segments to create a sense of inclusiveness and promote peace, unity and trust by fighting divisions, exclusion and marginalization. He also underscored the need for introducing an education system in the country to promote civic consciousness, national unity and a better interfaith and inter-ethnic understanding.

The minister said Paigham-e-Pakistan, sponsored by the government of Pakistan, has played an important role as the national counter-terrorism narrative in challenging the menaces of terrorism and extremism as well as ensuring peace and stability in the society through national integration, adding that the current situation demands active involvement of important stakeholders to adopt measures for strengthening national integrity in order to achieve lasting peace and stability.

QAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali lauded the efforts of the organizers and briefed the audience regarding the objectives of the festival. He said the ‘Autumn Peace Festival’ has been organised to explore the creativity of the students by engaging them in different co-curricular activities and to promote the cultural of tolerance, harmony on the campus.

Patron-In-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan, Director of Christian Study Centre Jennifer Jag Jivan and former executive director of Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) Zafarullah Khan also addressed the audience.

An ‘All Pakistan Declamation Contest’ will be held as part of the festival wherein teams of university students across the country will participate in two rounds. Music, cultural, comedy and drama show will be held on October 16. A seminar by Qalam Movement to promote teaching among non-school going children will be held on October 17 while a cricket match between Zalmi vs Quadian teams will be held on October 18. An ‘All Pakistan Drama Festival’ will be held on October 18 to 20 to provide students an opportunity to participate and show their talent on stage.