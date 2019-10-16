NAB rejects reports of new inquiry against Ahsan Iqbal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified a news item related to Ahsan Iqbal, MNA being aired in a section of the media that NAB has started a new inquiry against him in assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB has categorically denied the above-said news and clarified that no new inquiry has been started against Ahsan Iqbal in assets beyond known sources of income case. The NAB has further explained that inquiry only be authorised in NAB’s Executive Board Meeting (EBM) after due diligence and collective wisdom as per law.

NAB has requested media to kindly avoid speculations in this regard and kindly confirm/verify news before airing from NAB spokesman.