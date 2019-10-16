IHC moved again against JUI-F’s Azadi March

After the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced to participate in Azadi March of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, an application asking Islamabad High Court (IHC) to bar both parties from holding anti-government protests has been filed.

As per details, the application has been filed by advocate Hanif Rahi in which Secretary interior, JUI-F chief, PML-N and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad have been made parties.

The application to IHC stated that PML-N leaders are facing NAB cases and Nawaz wrote a letter to PML-N senior leadership from Jail which is tantamount to pressurize NAB.

The application further added that Supreme Court and IHC had already given a verdict regarding holding of sit in on specific places. It is worth mentioning here that already an application against Azadi March of JUI-F is under hearing in IHC.