Change of location does it for the culinary expert!

Renowned for serving traditional as well as fast food in a unique, distinct and an innovative manner that involves lots of whole wheat, authentic red meat and a fine blend of cheeses, Grill’n’Bake has now opened its doors in DHA after making its presence felt in a short of time in Model Town Extension area.

Now nestled in S Block, the restaurant comes with two storeys to house its ever-increasing number of customers, offering them a cosy indoors ground floor coupled with a spacious rooftop that is perfect for the incumbent season of cool breeze and a promise of chill in the air.

I had the good fortune of exploring the kitchen, warehouse and the entire premises of the flashy new Grill’n’Bake restaurant’s DHA branch and the Behind The Scenes of the food that is prepared for us made me realise the effort, skill, acumen and passion put behind putting that malai boti on your plate requires.

Afrin Hussain has it all on the tip of his fingers. His ambition and zeal to make his and wife Safana’s brainchild the forerunner of Pakistan’s food market shows.

Precision to detail, hands on approach to market his venture and the thirst to make others experience what he sets out to sell through Grill’n’Bake, makes Afrin Hussain one of the top food connoisseurs of Lahore.

I ordered the cheese naan which ranges from Rs 150 to Rs 250, the Chicken Cheese Kebab half plate which was for Rs 300, the Chicken Malai Boti half plate for Rs 300, the GnB Beef Burger which was for Rs 550 and then towards the end, I had their delicious lassi which was priced at Rs 150 – a drink I have been a fan of from their previous branch. If you are at Grill’n’Bake, and you haven’t had their Special Meetha Naan for Rs 220, you’ve truly missed out on one of their specialties.

I had the good fortune of exploring the kitchen, The warehouse and the entire premises of the flashy new Grill’n’Bake restaurant’s DHA branch and the Behind The Scenes of the food that is prepared for us made me realise the effort, skill, acumen and passion put behind preparing that malai boti for you

The place is affordable, the premises are welcoming, the food is complete paisa vasool and the ambience is refreshing, comforting and homely.

Their cheese naan is tender, flavourful and rich in filling. Also the taste is nowhere near bland as is the case is with most cheese crusts or naans. In fact, it’s more towards the spicier side so that adds to its taste.

The Chicken Cheese Kebab is soft, moist and awakens your taste buds instantly. We’ve seen our share of kebabs reeking of oil and dripping with ghee, but the ones at Grill’n’Bake offer something newer to the senses. I went in not being a fan of beef burgers. I feel other than Warehouse Café, no restaurant can offer good beef burgers. The ones at Grill’n’Bake changed my mind. The beef patty is well done, extremely juicy and full of flavour and your choice of cheese. It was served with sautéed vegetables and grilled potatoes. The Chicken Malai Boti takes cue from the kebab I had – tender, well cooked and soft to the touch.

Next up on our list is the Mutton Khoya Kebab, Aseel Murgh Qorma, the GnB Chicken Sandwich, the Veal Ribeye on the Bone, Mutton Garlic Naan and their Kashmiri Chai – all of these items of which we’ve heard a great deal of good stories.