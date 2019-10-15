Chris Hemsworth to assemble brothers Liam and Luke into the Marvel Universe

Hemsworths assemble! Chris Hemsworth has an idea of what the Marvel Universe would look like if brothers Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth joined the mix. During the ACE Comic Con Midwest panel on Sunday, the Aussie actor, who plays Thor in the MCU, was asked to dream cast Liam and Luke as some of the world’s most iconic superheroes. (And, surprisingly enough, neither brother ends up being Thor’s sibling, Loki!)

“I could make Luke the Incredible Hulk,” actor Chris Hemsworth said of the ‘Westworld’ actor, according to ComicBook.com. “He’s got some big arms on him. Some muscles.”

His idea for Liam Hemsworth threw an interesting twist into the ‘Captain America’ franchise. “Liam we could make, we could change him to Captain Australia, maybe?” he joked of his brother, who actually auditioned for the role of Thor. “No? I don’t know.”

Ultimately, Chris just can’t imagine anyone but the original Avengers cast in the roles: “I love my brothers, but I love that cast.”

Though the superstar siblings have never co-starred in a movie together, they do give each other acting tips.

“Sometimes they’re like, ‘What the hell were you doing with that one?'” Chris shared. “You spend so much time at work and talking about work and so on that when we catch up, we tend to catch up and talk about other things. But yeah, you certainly get feedback and it’s the most honest feedback like anyone would know with a brother or a sister. Your family members, they’re going to tell you how it is.”

And, come 2021, he’s totally down to once again wield his hammer for Thor: Love and Thunder.