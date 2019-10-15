Chris Martin joins Beck for a lively performance of ‘Loser’

Singer and songwriter Beck joined forces with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a rendition of “Loser” during the Hammer Museum’s annual Gala in the Garden event in Los Angeles.

The event honoured filmmaker Jordan Peele and artist Judy Chicago, and brought Beck in to perform for the attendees.

In the performance – as captured by The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner – Martin, a surprise performer, remains seated on the stage as Beck energetically sings his 1994 classic, encouraging the crowd of celebrities and notable guests to sing along. The pair is accompanied by a group of musicians who also remain seated.

Beck and Chris Martin have previously collaborated on stage, including Martin’s appearance during Beck’s 2015 Grammy performance of “Heart is a Drum.” The pair also performed in a one-off supergroup with Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith, E Street Band keyboardist Roy Bittan and Jakob Dylan of the Wallflowers in 2016 at a Malibu benefit gig for the Boys & Girls Club. The group covered tracks by Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd and the Beach Boys, including the latter’s hit “Surfin’ U.S.A.”

Beck recently wrapped a co-headlining tour with Cage the Elephant. The musician is scheduled to perform at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans later this month and will also appear at Intersect in Las Vegas in December.