Taimur Ali Khan stops Kareena from taking his pictures

The Internet’s favourite child Taimur Ali Khan doesn’t allow his superstar mother Kareena Kapoor to click his pictures, the actress reveals.

At Jio MAMI Film Festival 2019, Kareena spoke about how her son Taimur deals with paparazzi attention. In free-flowing conversation, she also revealed that Tim considers the shutterbugs his friends but is not too fond of getting clicked by her.

Director and producer Karan Johar, who was moderating the panel, asked her if Taimur Ali Khan misses the paps when they are not around. To which Kareena said, “He thinks paps are his friends. But when I want to take his photo, he says ‘Amma, no pictures’.”

To which Karan Johar added, “Taimur thinks you are Viral Bhayani.”

Taimur has been paparazzo’s favourite ever since he was born. Right from airport looks to his moods outside his playschool, the photographers captured it all. The frenzy around him has mellowed down with time and it is not as rampant as it was in the beginning. Both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have time and again expressed their concern over the paparazzi attention that their child was being subjected to.