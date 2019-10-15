Disha to star opposite Salman Khan in his next cop entertainer

Actress Disha Patani is hogging the limelight and this time not for her personal relationships but a plum project she is reported to have signed. Yes! The buzz is strong that she will be seen opposite Salman Khan in his next cop drama. According to Pinkvilla.com, Disha has come onboard for Salman’s ‘Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop’ which will be helmed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudheva. The film will go on floors this November and happens to be a remake of a Korean movie named ‘The Outlaws’. However, no official statement has been made either by the superstar or by the makers as yet. Disha Patani worked with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’ where she had a cameo and a chartbuster track “Slow Motion.” She played a character named Radha in the period drama.