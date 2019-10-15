Blast in Quetta martyrs one policeman, ten others wounded

QUETTA: One policeman was martyred and 10 others including five passersby injured in an attack on a police vehicle in Quetta’s Double Road area on Tuesday, officials said.

The blast occurred near a police vehicle, officials said, noting that the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle and that the deceased was a police officer.

The wounded were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta, the medical facility’s administration said, adding that three police officers were also among the injured people.