After controversial world cup finals 2019, ICC changes Super Over rule

After controversial world cup finals in 2019, International Cricket Council changes Super Over rule for the cricket game.

ICC faced severe criticism from various quarters after the winner of the ICC World Cup 2019 was decided on the number of boundaries hit by a team after New Zealand and England, both were tied in 50 over competition and the super-over tiebreaker.

However, the ICC has now decided to scrap the boundary rule. However, super over will still be played and in event of a tied super over, another super over will be played.

Notably, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodians of the Laws of Cricket, were considering reviewing the overthrow rule in light of the incident that occurred during the 2019 World Cup final.

The MCC felt that overthrows are worth taking a look whenever it next reviews the laws of the game which is the responsibility of the MCC Laws sub-committee. Significant attention has been drawn to the rule after New Zealand’s Martin Guptill’s throw took a deflection off Ben Stokes’ bat and went to the boundary.