Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed to resign from Pakistan Cricket team captaincy

There has been a lot of speculation over Sarfaraz Ahmed’s future as Pakistan’s captain, but reports suggest that he will step down as leader of the Test team.

According to the reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani will ask Sarfaraz to step down as Test captain when they meet next week to discuss a host of important issues.

Rumours about Sarfaraz’s future as captain began surfacing after Pakistan narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals at this year’s World Cup.

However, the PCB opted to retain him as captain for the recent limited overs series against Sri Lanka, which was held in Pakistan.