Reham Khan accuses Imran for receiving illegal funds

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan on Monday accused him of receiving illegal funds.

In a tweet, Reham Khan said that Imran Khan received funds from an Australian company but did not specify the amount.

“Two companies registered in the US under the signatures of PTI Chairman Imran Khan for illegal funding from USA. One Company registered in Australia with the title: Insaf Australia Inc.,” Reham Khan said in a tweet.

All the money received from the internationally incorporated companies, is prohibited under law.

She further pledged to bring the evidence against Imran Khan in the public domain.

She posted a video on her youtube channel briefing the PIT funding and its cases in Election Commission of Pakistan. During her whole video she Called him Just “Imran” instead of Imran Khan or Prime Minister Khan while referring to him.

Notably, she was badly trolled by the social media users.